Central New York Prepares For Surprising Easter Snow

Just days before Easter, Central New York is getting an unwelcome surprise—snow. While many were hoping for spring flowers and warmer weather, Mother Nature has other plans.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 PM Tuesday, April 15 to 2 AM Thursday, April 17 in Northern Herkimer County, including the cities of Nobleboro, Atwell, McKeever, Eagle Bay, Northwood, Old Forge, and Big Moose

Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are expected with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The highest snowfall totals are expected for areas north of Route 28.

Oswego, Jefferson & Lewis Counties

Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6PM Tuesday until 2 PM Wednesday.

The Eastern Lake Ontario Region could see 3 to 7 inches of snow and 40 MPH wind gusts.

In the Utica/Rome area showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected with strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. An inch or less of snow could fall too.

The good news is, warmer weather and sunshine is around the corner.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: Showers likely after 11 AM. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 3 AM. Low around 33. Wind gusts as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 5 PM, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Wind gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 PM, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 PM and 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers after 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

