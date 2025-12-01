Ready or not, here comes more snow. Winter Weather Advisories and Watches have been posted for another storm moving through most of New York State.

How much will fall and where depends on where you live.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM to 7 PM Tuesday, December 2, for the following counties:

Chemung, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates.

Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches.

Travel could be very difficult, especially during the morning and evening commutes.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the eastern Adirondacks, Lake George/Saratoga Region, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Capital Region, Eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley and Taconics of Eastern New York.

Heavy snow could dump up to 7 inches and make travel slick and hazardous.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 32.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. C

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.