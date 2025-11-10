Get the snow shovels and ice scrapers ready. Central New York is about to see its first accumulating snow of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area, but timing and snow totals will vary depending on your location.

Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida (including Utica, Boonville, Oneida, Rome, Hamilton, and Syracuse):

Advisory : 6 PM Monday – 6 PM Tuesday

: 6 PM Monday – 6 PM Tuesday Snow : 3–7 inches of lake effect snow expected

: 3–7 inches of lake effect snow expected Impact: Several rounds of snow showers and gusty winds may reduce visibility. Most accumulations during the day will be on grassy areas, but slick spots are possible at night and during heavier snow. Slippery roads could affect Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego Counties

More snow will fall around the Great Lakes region.

Advisory : 1 PM Monday – 1 PM Tuesday

: 1 PM Monday – 1 PM Tuesday Snow : 5–9 inches in the heaviest lake effect snow areas

: 5–9 inches in the heaviest lake effect snow areas Timing: The heaviest snowfall expected Monday night into Tuesday morning

Drivers should plan for hazardous road conditions and take extra caution during commutes.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Snow showers, mainly after 1 AM. Low around 25. W

Veterans Day: Snow showers. High near 35.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 1 PM, then rain showers. High near 42.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 33.

Thursday: Showers. High near 43.

Thursday Night: Rain showers likely before 1 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.