Winter Weather Advisory Issued This Weekend For Central New York

While one Winter Weather Advisory is in effect already, another has been issued for this weekend in Central New York.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Southern Oneida County, bringing lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions to the area. Residents should prepare for two rounds of snowfall, with varying accumulations and potential disruptions to travel.

First Advisory: Ongoing Snowfall Through Saturday Morning

The first Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10AM on Saturday, with total snow accumulations ranging between 1 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall over the central and northern portions of the region. Blowing snow may reduce visibility, and roads could quickly become snow-covered, making travel hazardous. Morning commuters should exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

Second Advisory: Additional Snowfall from Saturday Evening to Sunday Morning

A second Winter Weather Advisory will take effect from 4PM Saturday (2/8/25) to 7AM Sunday (2/9/25), bringing an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow. As temperatures drop, slippery road conditions are expected to worsen, particularly impacting Saturday evening travel and early Sunday morning commutes. Winds could contribute to drifting snow, creating further visibility issues. Both are in Southern Oneida County.

Travel and Safety Precautions

Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously, as roads may become treacherous. The combination of snow and wind may lead to rapidly changing road conditions. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is equipped with emergency supplies such as blankets, food, and a flashlight. Pedestrians should also take extra care on sidewalks, stairs, and driveways, as icy surfaces can increase the risk of slips and falls.

For real-time road conditions, residents can call 511 for updates. Stay informed and prepared for fluctuating weather patterns, as lake effect snow can create sudden and intense bursts of heavy snowfall. Stay safe and plan accordingly for the weekend’s winter weather challenges.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams