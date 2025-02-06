Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Central New York

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Central New York.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service of Binghamton for Southern Oneida County from 7AM Friday (2/7/25) to 10AM Saturday (2/8/25), bringing lake effect snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service warns of potential snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, with higher amounts in areas where the lake band lingers the longest. Additionally, wind gusts of up to 45 mph could create dangerous conditions on the roads and cause scattered power outages.

What to Expect

Snow Accumulation: Areas affected could see between 2 to 6 inches of snow, with localized heavier amounts.

Strong Winds: Gusts up to 45 mph may cause blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility.

Hazardous Roads: Snow-covered and slippery roads could make travel treacherous, particularly during the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Power Outages: Gusty winds may bring down tree branches, leading to isolated power outages.

Precautions and Safety Tips

1) Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while driving. The combination of snow and strong winds can cause rapid changes in visibility and road conditions, making travel unpredictable. If you must drive, check the latest road conditions by dialing 511 for state updates.

2) For those heading outside, be mindful of icy surfaces on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways, as they pose a higher risk of falls and injuries. Lake effect snow can be highly localized, so conditions may change quickly within just a few miles.

Stay safe, plan ahead, and monitor local forecasts for updates as this winter storm moves through the region.

