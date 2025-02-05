Winter Weather Advisory Issued With Snow, Sleet, Ice For Central New York

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Central New York with snow, sleet, and ice in the forecast.

This Winter Weather Advisory is from 4AM to 4PM on Thursday February 6th, with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected to create hazardous conditions across the region. Counties affected include Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Tompkins, and Yates. Forecasters from the National Weather Service predict 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation, along with a light glaze to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

The storm is expected to begin as snow early Thursday morning before transitioning into a wintry mix as the day progresses. Freezing rain and drizzle could linger in the afternoon, making travel dangerous before temperatures warm up and precipitation turns to rain.

Drivers should expect slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, and the Thursday morning commute may be significantly impacted. Officials urge residents to slow down and use caution while traveling to avoid accidents. Pedestrians should also be mindful of icy sidewalks, stairs, and driveways to reduce the risk of falls and injuries.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

For the latest road conditions, residents are encouraged to dial 511 for updates. If you must travel, allow extra time and drive carefully. Stay safe and prepared as winter weather moves through Central New York.

