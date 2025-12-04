Looks like Central New York is on track for a white Christmas! After two rounds of snowstorms and another one on the way, plus chilly temperatures, it seems Santa’s sleigh will have plenty of fresh snow to slide through.

It's only the first week of December and the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory from 7 AM Thursday, December 4, to 7 PM for Madison and Onondaga Counties.

More lake-effect snow is on the way, with the heaviest bands expected to drop 3 to 5 inches in some areas. Add in gusty winds up to 35 mph, and we’re looking at some serious blowing and drifting with possible snow squalls between 9 AM and 2 PM.

Roads are expected to be slippery, so plan ahead if you’re heading out Thursday morning or during the evening commute. Take it slow, give yourself extra time, and stay safe.

I don't remember having this much snow so early in the season. If this keeps up, it's going to be one looong winter.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Thursday: Snow showers, mainly before 2 PM. Temperature rising to near 30 by 10 AM, then falling to around 19. Wind gusts as high as 32 mph. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 0. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -7.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.