Snow Joke: 9 Inches of Lake Effect in New York

Snow Joke: 9 Inches of Lake Effect in New York

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

L

"Travel could be difficult, particularly across the higher terrain."

Credit - Johannes Plenio/Unsplash
loading...

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, and Cortland counties until 8 PM.

Winds will be 15 to 25 mph throughout the day with gusts up to 45 mph.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Credit- Think Stock/Canva
loading...

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 9 AM and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow after 2 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 11 AM, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far

Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: snow, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR