Snow Joke: 9 Inches of Lake Effect in New York

"Travel could be difficult, particularly across the higher terrain."

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, and Cortland counties until 8 PM.

Winds will be 15 to 25 mph throughout the day with gusts up to 45 mph.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 9 AM and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow after 2 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 11 AM, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

