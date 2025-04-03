Where’s Spring? Winter Weather Advisory for Central New York

Where's spring? More winter weather is expected in parts of Central New York....in APRIL!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of eastern New York including northern Herkimer, Hamilton and northern Fulton counties. It remains in effect until 11 AM Thursday, April 3.

More freezing rain is expected across the region with an additional "light glaze" of ice accumulation, creating a slippery Thursday morning commute and slippery sidewalks and bridges.

"Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

Credit - Laura Ockel/Unsplash Credit - Laura Ockel/Unsplash loading...

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is also in effect until 8 PM in Northern Warren, Hamilton, and Northern Herkimer Counties.

Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected and could cause scattered power outages.

So hang onto your umbrella, which you will need today with thunderstorms also in the forecast.

155482741 Robert Hoetink/Think Stock loading...

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 PM, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 PM. High near 70. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday: Rain, mainly between 8 AM and 2 PM, then showers after 2 PM. High near 53.

Sunday: Showers. High near 53.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Get our free mobile app