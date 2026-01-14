Looks like winter is reminding Central New York who’s boss.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories in several counties. How much snow falls will depend on where you live.

Snow is expected to move in later tonight (Wednesday, January 14) and continue into early Friday morning in Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and southern Cayuga counties.

Forecasters say around 4 to 7 inches could fall, and with temperatures dropping below freezing, wet roads could quickly turn slick—especially for Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

More Snow in Tug Hill Plateau

The Tug Hill Plateau is in for even more snow, with up to 10 inches expected.

Snow will begin this afternoon (Wednesday, January 14) and then transition into localized lake effect snow for most of Thursday. The greatest accumulations will be on the Tug Hill Plateau and northern Oswego County.

Hamilton & Northern Herkimer Counties

The least snow is expected to fall in Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties, where the Winter Weather Advisory is only in effect from 7:00 PM Wednesday to 7:00 PM Thursday. Expect 3 to 5 inches.

If you’re heading out, give yourself extra time, slow down, and be ready for slippery conditions.

This system will start as rain in some areas before transitioning to all snow, and lake effect bands could add a bit more to the main event.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after 5 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2 AM. Low around 15. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Thursday: Snow showers likely before 1 PM, then a chance of snow after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday: A slight chance of snow after 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: A chance of snow after 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

M.L.King Day: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.