Snowmageddon: Over A Foot Of Heavy Lake Effect Snow Possible In New York, Again!

Winter is still over a week away and more snow is on the way to parts of New York. Some areas could see up to a foot.

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to fall around the Great Lakes, mainly in places already buried in the white stuff.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon until Friday afternoon for Western New York and the North Country.

Jefferson, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties are all in the path of the latest storm. The same areas hit by the big Thanksgiving storm.

More Than a Foot Possible

Meteorologists say total snow accumulations of more than a foot is possible in the most persistent lake snows. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph could also result in blowing and drifting snow, causing visibility issues.

If you're planning to travel through the areas under a storm watch, be advised travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility.

"During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally heavy snow with greatly reduced visibilities to dry conditions just a few miles away. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions."

Northern Oneida County

There is the potential for heavy lake effect snow east and northeast of Lake Ontario.

The Tug Hill area will likely see the snow from this latest storm, however accumulating lake effect snow may reach into Northern Oneida County at times.

The rest of Central New York, where rain washed away the few inches of snow that's already fallen, will see more of the same - rain with possible snow showers mixed in.

While Western and Northern New Yorkers get out snow blowers once again, we may need to get a boat with all this rain and snow melt.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain or drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain after 1 PM. Patchy fog before 8 AM. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night: Rain, mainly after 8 PM. Low around 43.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 47.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain before 1 AM, then a chance of snow showers. Low around 26.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. C

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

