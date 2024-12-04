Winter Storm Upgraded to Warning for Heavy Snow in Central New York

Ready for round two?

Another snowstorm is on the way. How much snow will fall? Like the last storm, it depends on where you live.

This one is a multi-day storm that could dump over a foot in Northern Oneida County.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Winter Storm Upgrade

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a WARNING. It's in effect from 1 PM Wednesday, December 4 to 4 AM Friday, December 6.

Heavy snow is expected in Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego counties.

Total accumulations may be anywhere from 5 and 8 inches. But it'll be the wind that could cause more problems. Gusts as high as 35 mph may make travel very difficult.

"Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes."

The snow is expected to move into Central New York this afternoon and become steady and heavy overnight.

trendobjects/Think Stock trendobjects/Think Stock loading...

Over a Foot in Northern Oneida County

Northern Oneida County including Boonville may see a lot more snow. Up to 16 inches in possible.

"Squalls may reduce visibility to near zero at times Thursday morning. Travel could be very difficult to impossible."

At least it's not more than 5 feet of snow that fell during Thanksgiving week in the North Country.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Wednesday: Isolated snow showers before 7 AM, then a chance of snow showers after 11 AM. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow. Low around 28. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday: Snow before 10 AM, then snow showers after 10 AM. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. High near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Thursday Night: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Low around 19. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Get our free mobile app