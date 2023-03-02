Worse Than We Think? Weekend Winter Storm Upgraded in Central New York
As if we weren't over the first storm already! Another one is heading to Central New York, ending your work week on a cold note.
Though things certainly could have been worse with our last winter storm, we can't bat an eye on the one heading for us this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the storm coming Friday is only getting stronger.
Winter Storm Watch
NWS has upgraded this weekend's storm to a Winter Storm Watch. If that's any indication like we've seen before, you should start preparing yourself now for a slippery ride home.
Travel could be very difficult.
They are now predicting snow accumulations between 7 and 10 inches for parts of Northern and Southern Oneida county. Add onto that the possibility of ice on the roads too from the freezing rain and sleet expected before it.
Not only this, but strong winds will also make driving even harder. Wind gusts could get as high as 35mph.
The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
Long Range CNY Forecast
Overnight: Showers likely, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Friday: A chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night: Snow before 9pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Low around 31. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday: Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Rain and snow showers likely before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.