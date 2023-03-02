Worse Than We Think? Weekend Winter Storm Upgraded in Central New York

As if we weren't over the first storm already! Another one is heading to Central New York, ending your work week on a cold note.

Though things certainly could have been worse with our last winter storm, we can't bat an eye on the one heading for us this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the storm coming Friday is only getting stronger.

Winter Storm Watch

NWS has upgraded this weekend's storm to a Winter Storm Watch. If that's any indication like we've seen before, you should start preparing yourself now for a slippery ride home.

Travel could be very difficult.

They are now predicting snow accumulations between 7 and 10 inches for parts of Northern and Southern Oneida county. Add onto that the possibility of ice on the roads too from the freezing rain and sleet expected before it.

Not only this, but strong winds will also make driving even harder. Wind gusts could get as high as 35mph.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Overnight: Showers likely, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Friday: A chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Snow before 9pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Low around 31. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Rain and snow showers likely before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history.

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York! This list shows the Top Ten Snowiest Communities in New York State. Some of the numbers these places put up are incredible! The regions stick mainly to the perennially snowiest places we are familiar with such as the North Country, Adirondacks, Western New York, and the Tug Hill Plateau.

There are several online places that list the "snowiest places in New York State." Surprisingly, they all have different rankings and all use different data. So we decided to use the New York State Ski Blog as our source. Thousands of skiers rely on this site for accurate weather conditions around the state. So we did too.

FYI...since the winter of 2022 is definitely not over these statistics are for last year. We have no doubt that the rankings will change next year. I mean, have you seen the photos coming out of western New York recently? WOW!

11 Of The Worst Roads To Drive On During A Central NY Snowstorm