Winter Storm Could Dump Another Foot in Central New York
Had enough snow yet? Another foot could fall in Central New York.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday evening (1/28) through Wednesday afternoon (1/29) for Oneida County.
Up to a Foot of Snow
Heavy snow is possible. 6 and 11 inches may fall in Southern Oneida county. The Northern part of the county could see 7 inches to a foot.
"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes."
Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast
Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 AM. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 17 by noon. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly after 9 PM. Temperature rising to around 30 by 5 AM. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Wednesday: Snow showers. High near 34. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 PMm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
