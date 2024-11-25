Half of Top 10 Winter Retreats for a Snowy Adventure Can Be Found in New York

Need to get away and spend a little quality time with your significant other? Half of the Top 10 Winter Retreats for Couples who want a snowy adventure are in New York.

A French travel website found one spot in Colorado and a few in Vermont. However, the Empire State is the place to be for for the winter season, especially when it comes to adventure and romance.

The Lake Placid Lodge is in the Adirondack Mountains and its the only luxury lodge in the area It's also home to the former Olympic village.

Guests can choose to stay in one of seventeen rustic, romantic cabins or in a suite, uniquely designed with a stone fireplace.

Magically turn into Cinderella at the ball. Save the world as your favorite superhero or jump into the silver screen at the height of Hollywood.

Live out your fantasy in themed rooms at The Roxbury Experience in the Catskill Mountains.

The unique resort features themed cottages, each with luxury bathrooms, balconies or screened-in porches.

See how the other half lives. Be treated like royalty at Belhurst Castle in the Finger Lakes.

It's among the World’s Best Wine Hotels and has been voted one of the Most Romantic Places in New York. It's also on the National Register of Historic Properties.

Belhurst offers historic lodging in 3 hotels, delicious dining in two restaurants, a luxurious spa & salon, and a renowned winery, all on one property.

Hunter Mountain in the Catskills features some of the most thrilling terrain in the East. It's trails range from novice to experts, providing something for everyone.

There's even night skiing under the stars.

Don't feel like hitting the slopes? Get pampered instead at Mirbeau Inn & Spa.

Mirbeau is a spa retreat that combines the amenities of a gracious French manor house, a world-class spa, and casually elegant dining, with the elegant comforts and feel of a private estate.

Honorable Mentions

We'd like to add a few honorable mentions to the list. An all inclusive resort that's no stranger to national awards and a unique stay in Central New York you have to experience once in your life.

Mohonk Mountain House

The Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is an all-inclusive winter wonderland, nestled in the Hudson Valley.

It's a National Historic Landmark founded in 1869 by the Smiley family and has been showered with honors from all over the world for years.

The Victorian castle resort offers countless activities including ice skating, tubing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

There’s a heated indoor pool, an onsite spa and farm to table meals for the perfect getaway.

The Haven is the newest addition to the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

It's one of a handful of places around the world that offer Big Cat Bungalows - a resort overlooking tigers and lions for an up close look at these beautiful creatures.

Your room features a kitchen, fireplace and a television. I'm not sure why you'd ever turn it on though. You won't find anything better than watching the animals from your floor to ceiling windows.

