Thousands across Otsego, Chenango, and Herkimer counties remain in the dark this after Friday's heavy, wet snowfall snapped tree limbs and downed power lines across Central New York.

At the height of the storm's aftermath early Friday NYSEG alone had nearly 7,000 customers out across the region, including 2,952 in Otsego, 1,697 in Chenango, 1,012 in Madison, and 322 in Herkimer County.

Multiple local municipalities are offering up water for those in need. We have some easy tips to keep warm and still have a sense of normalcy during a power outage.

Outage Numbers and Restoration Timelines

Utility crews from NYSEG, Otsego Electric Cooperative and National Grid are working around the clock to clear debris and rebuild damaged rural circuits.

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Outage tracking reports roughly 3,300 customers still offline in Otsego County and nearly 900 in Chenango County.

While NYSEG is targeting restoration for the bulk of its Oneonta division customers, OEC which still has roughly three-quarters of its rural grid offline warns that severe tree damage means full restoration in isolated areas could take several days.

Restoration Times

The Otsego Electric Cooperative says crews are working sequentially from substations and main 3-phase feeders down to rural tap lines and individual home service drops. For updates on your specific circuit or to confirm your outage is logged, call OEC directly at 607-293-6622 or 1-866-591-3192.

NYSEG says the remaining isolated outages have street-specific Estimated Times of Restoration listed on the NYSEG Outage List.

Nearly all National Grid customers across Madison, Herkimer, and Otsego counties have already been restored. Any remaining isolated locations can check individual ETRs on the National Grid Upstate NY Outage Map.

Survival Hacks for Rural Homes

For families living down rural roads where power is often restored last, simple household workarounds can help bridge the gap:

Water and Plumbing: Even without an electric well pump, a standard water heater holds 40 to 50 gallons of clean drinking water accessible via its bottom drain valve. To flush toilets, pour 1 to 1.5 gallons of melted snow or stored water quickly and directly into the bowl not the tank to trigger a manual siphon flush.

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Trapping Heat: Pitching a camping tent inside a central living room or sealing off a single small, south-facing room with heavy blankets over windows and doorways helps trap body heat.

Emergency Power: Cordless 18V or 20V power tool batteries paired with clip-on USB adapters can recharge smartphones multiple times, while outdoor solar pathway lights brought inside after charging on a windowsill provide safe, flameless lighting.

Safety Reminders

County emergency management offices in Cooperstown, Norwich, and Herkimer are coordinating with local townships, fire departments, and community warming centers to assist residents without heat.

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Officials urge anyone using portable generators to keep them at least 20 feet away from windows and doors never inside a garage or basement to prevent deadly carbon monoxide buildup.