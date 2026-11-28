Where's the snow? Winter may not officially begin until December 21st, but meteorological winter starts Tuesday December 1st.

There have been a few places which have seen the snow pile up over the past couple of weeks, but how many of those storms will target Central New York? And is it too soon to rule out a "White Christmas"? Let's take a look at some data from previous winter seasons.

NOAA's Two-Week Outlook

NOAA's latest 8-to-14-day outlook valid through December 11th projects well-above-normal temperatures across Central New York and most of the nation.

Locally, this keeps daytime highs mostly in the 40s and overnight lows near or above freezing, roughly 10 to 15 degrees warmer than early-December averages.

READ MORE: Free Coffee From Dunkin Available In CNY On December 1st

With temperatures too mild for sustained lake-effect snow, precipitation will fall mostly as rain showers.

El Nino Of Winter's Past

Over the past 50 winters NOAA classifies 17 winters as El Niño events ranging from weak episodes like 1976-77 and 2018-19 to "very strong" events in 1982-83, 1991-92, 1997-98, and 2015-16.

Using Syracuse as Central New York's long-term climate benchmark, El Niño winters average roughly 27.8°F from December through February, about 1.8 degrees warmer than non-El Niño winters.

Snowfall varies wildly depending on whether cold air briefly taps Lake Ontario. While strong El Niño winters average about 112.8 inches and 1991-92 still piled up 166.9 inches warm episodes frequently starve the region of snow, including 60.8 inches in 2023-24, 66.0 inches in 1982-83, and 80.3 inches in 2015-16.

Odds of a White Christmas This Year

Historically, Central New York sees a white Christmas defined by NOAA as at least 1 inch of snow on the ground December 25th in 56% to 63% of years, roughly 28 to 31 times over the past 50 years.

READ MORE: Fungal Warning For Dog Owners In Northern New York After Multiple Cases Confirmed

However, with a strong-to-very-strong El Nino building for the 2026-27 winter and mild air eroding any early snowpack, meteorologists note that strong El Niño winters historically drop local white Christmas odds well below normal, putting this year's chances closer to 35% to 45% unless a well-timed storm hits right before the holiday.

So, do you think it'll be a "White Christmas"? Let us know in our station app.

Get our free mobile app