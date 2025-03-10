Several New Yorkers had a winning weekend.

3 winning lottery tickets were sold in 3 different drawings and they weren't from the Big Apple either. Two were in Central New York and one in the Capital Region.

Saturday Evening Take 5

The Saturday Take 5 evening drawing had two winning tickets worth over 17 grand. The numbers were:

7-10-12-19-23

One winning ticket was sold at the Dutchess County Stewart's Shops on Manchester Circle in Poughkeepsie, and the second one was from Brooklyn.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Saturday Midday Drawing

The Saturday midday drawing had one winner worth nearly 20 grand. It came from Monroe County.

The winning numbers were:

3-8-11-13-18

The winning ticket was sold at World Wide News on St Paul Street in Rochester.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Friday Evening Drawing

The biggest weekend winner was in Onondaga County where 1 winning ticket worth more than 38 thousand was sold.

The winning numbers were:

1-4-6-10-26

The lucky ticket came from the Fastrac on Oswego Road in Liverpool.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

Get our free mobile app