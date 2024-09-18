Prize-Winning Ticket Worth $18,000 Sold In Upstate New York

A first prize winning ticket worth $18,500 was sold in Upstate New York. Was this your Take-5 ticket?

The New York Lottery announced one first-prize-winning ticket was sold for the September 17th Take 5 midday drawing in Upstate New York at the Kinney Drugs location at 7395 Utica Blvd in Lowville.

The winning numbers were 13, 16, 19, 26, 37. For those that don't know how to play- To win the Take 5 Jackpot, you need to match the five numbers on your ticket to the winning five-number combination drawn. Take 5 draws twice daily at 2:30PM and 10:30PM. You can learn more online here.

CNY Is On A Winning Streak

On September 4th, a prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Byrne Dairy located at 491 Electronics Parkway in Liverpool. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 21, 33, 59, and the powerball of 20. For those that don't know how to play- The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59PM. One lucky Central New York resident just won $15,000 in the Take 5 drawing back in August.

September 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market: