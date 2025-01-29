Hang on to Your Hat! Wind Advisory in New York

Hang on to your hat! The wind gusts and more heavy snow expected today could create one heck of a mess. Especially during the evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday, January 29 from 10 AM until 9 PM.

20 to 25 MPH winds with gust of 50 MPH are expected throughout the day in Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Southern Oneida, and Sullivan Counties.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Credit - Ben Wicks/Unsplash Credit - Ben Wicks/Unsplash loading...

Winter Storm Warning

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect in Oneida County until 1 AM on Thursday, January 30.

An additional 3 and 6 inches of heavy snow is predicted with the highest snowfall amounts across the southern Tug Hill region.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

Credit - Les Anderson/Unsplash Credit - Les Anderson/Unsplash loading...

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Snow showers. Temperature rising to near 36 by 10 AM, then falling to around 24 during the remainder of the day. Wind gusts as high as 47 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -1. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Get our free mobile app