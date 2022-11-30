Hang on to Your Hat! Wind Advisory Issued in CNY for 50 MPH Gusts

Hang on to your hat, your umbrella, and basically anything else not nailed down. It's going to be windy day in Central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 9 PM Wednesday, November 30. The strongest gusts of up 50 MPH are expected in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. Higher elevations and the Finger Lakes of New York will have the strongest winds.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon into early evening when a strong cold front crosses the area.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 8 am. High near 50. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Wednesady Night: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

