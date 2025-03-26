Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes- April 2025

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in April of 2025? Here's what to scratch and buy:

These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?

With a million dollars in New York State during April, you could experience the best of spring while making lasting memories. Just think- You could book a luxury stay in the heart of Manhattan, Michelin-starred dining, and private city tours. Upstate, you could invest in a scenic lakefront property in the Finger Lakes or the Adirondacks. Also spring means festivals. Festival season kicks off in April, so you could sponsor a major event, like the Albany Tulip Festival or the Buffalo Dyngus Day celebrations, making your mark in the community. If you’re feeling generous, you could donate to local charities, support small businesses, or surprise friends and family with unforgettable experiences.

Are You Ready To Win Millions On Scratch Offs?

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 26th 2025, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below. You can always check every ticket online here.

