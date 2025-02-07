Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes- February 2025

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in February of 2025? Here's what to scratch and buy:

These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?

If you win you could buy this:

1) Private Concert Series at the Stanley Theatre

Book 12 months of exclusive shows with your favorite artists or comedians. Treat yourself and your friends to a monthly VIP experience.

2) Customized Adirondack Mansion

Buy and design your own dream lodge in Old Forge, complete with luxury amenities like a hot tub, snowmobile garage, and boathouse.

3) Exclusive Wine Tastings in the Finger Lakes

Host private tastings at local wineries, renting out venues for lavish events complete with gourmet catering and live music.

4) Name Your Own Utica Landmark

Donate a chunk of your cash to a local project and have it named after you—imagine "The Dave Wheeler Parkway".

Are You Ready To Win Millions On Scratch Offs?

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on February 1st 2025, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below. You can always check every ticket online here.

