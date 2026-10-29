While many, like me, have enjoyed this nice stretch of warm, dry weather, we do need some rain. Especially as parts of Central New York, North Country and Capitol District have delt with recent wildfires.

Emergency services statewide have issued warnings in certain areas even though there is no statewide burn ban in place, something we usually see in the late spring and summer months.

There are no currently burning, uncontained wildfires in New York State.

Otsego County Wildfire

Otsego County emergency officials are urging residents to be extra careful with outdoor burning following a nearly 6-acre brush fire on Cornish Hill Road in Middlefield Monday evening.

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The Middlefield Fire Department contained the fire with mutual aid support from Cherry Valley, Cooperstown, and Milford Fire Departments, along with the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, and NYS Forest Rangers.

No injuries were reported.

Eastern New York Wildfire

The wildfire in the Cherry Plain area of the New York-Massachusetts border in Rensselaer County and Berkshire County has reached 100% containment after burning approximately 251 acres.

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Officials say the fire originated on Sunday morning as a small 1.5-acre brush fire near Mattison Hollow on the Taconic Crest Trail in Berlin, NY.

Dry conditions, steep, rocky terrain, and heavy leaf litter allowed it to spread eastward across the state line into Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Firefighters used controlled backburns to intentionally clear fuel in front of the flames. Due to the rugged, largely inaccessible terrain, a Massachusetts National Guard Black Hawk helicopter teamed up with New York State Police to drop over 11,000 gallons of water on the fire.

The effort was led by 14 New York State DEC Forest Rangers, wildland firefighters from the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and roughly 15 regional volunteer fire departments from across New York and Massachusetts.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The Salvation Army and Red Cross set up support stations in Cherry Plain to provide food and rest areas for emergency responders.

State Forest Rangers and local fire crews remain on-site monitoring for hot spots, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Indian Lake

According to officials, a 21-acre fire broke out near Indian Lake in Hamilton County this past weekend.

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First spotted Saturday night around 8:30 PM from the Indian Lake Overlook along Route 30, it prompted a quick response from four NYS Forest Rangers and the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Emergency crews managed to bring the blaze under control and fully contained by 2:30 AM Sunday morning.

No Burn Ban In Place

Although New York State does not currently have a seasonal burn ban in effect, local officials warn that dry vegetation, low humidity, and windy conditions can cause outdoor fires to spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

Ways To Stay Safe

Never leave an outdoor fire unattended.

Avoid burning during windy weather or when relative humidity is low.

Keep water and proper fire suppression tools nearby.

Maintain a safe distance from structures, woods, and combustible materials.

Ensure fires are completely put out before leaving the site.