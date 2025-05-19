History has been made at one Central New York animal park.

Twin white buffalo calves were born at The Wild Animal Park Drive Thru Safari, a truly rare and special event, considered sacred by many.

Twin births in bison are incredibly uncommon, happening in less than 0.01% of pregnancies — that’s about 1 in 10,000. So you can imagine the excitement.

“We’re beyond thrilled,” says the park team. “This little family is doing great!”

Want to see these rare calves in person? Hop on one of a guided Safari Tour and experience the magic up close for yourself.

