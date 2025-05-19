Something Rare & Special Has Happened at The Wild Animal Park
History has been made at one Central New York animal park.
Twin white buffalo calves were born at The Wild Animal Park Drive Thru Safari, a truly rare and special event, considered sacred by many.
Twin births in bison are incredibly uncommon, happening in less than 0.01% of pregnancies — that’s about 1 in 10,000. So you can imagine the excitement.
“We’re beyond thrilled,” says the park team. “This little family is doing great!”
Want to see these rare calves in person? Hop on one of a guided Safari Tour and experience the magic up close for yourself.
