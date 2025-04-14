Why Do Some New York Soda Bottles Have Yellow Caps?

Why do some soda bottles have Yellow Caps on them this time a year in New York?

Bottles of Coke with yellow caps pop up around this time of year and they have a pretty special meaning. At first glance, the two bottles may look like your everyday bottle of Coke but what’s inside is very different from what you’re used to bringing home for the family. The yellow cap is an indication that the recipe used for the soda inside has been altered.

Why Does Yellow Cap Coke Only Appear At Certain Times of the Year?

According to Food and Wine, the bottles reappear every spring as shoppers stock up on Kosher for Passover groceries, signifying that these bottles of Coca-Cola aren’t quite like the others.

Yellow-capped Coca-Cola bottles are certified Kosher for Passover. That is, the soda in these bottles is acceptable to drink on the Jewish holiday, which is observed with very specific dietary restrictions."

READ MORE- Wild Theory Connects New Mountain Dew to Catastrophic Events

Regular Coke in bottles with red caps gets its sweetness from high fructose corn syrup. Coke inside bottles with yellow caps replaces the high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar. Taste of Home explains that the dietary restrictions practicing Jews follow during Passover. They say:

For eight days, we do not eat any chametz—leavened food—including wheat, spelt, barley, oats and rye.

Some take it a step further and avoid kitniyot, which means they exclude legumes like peas and beans from their diets, as well as seeds, rice and corn. The word “corn” is right there in the name of high fructose corn syrup. So while regular Coke is considered Kosher most of the year, it’s not considered Kosher for Passover.

The more you know.

You'll Want To Try These 5 New York State Sodas Are you a fan of soda? Did you know New York State has several local brands of the fizzing potion?

We decided to turn to ChatGPT to get a list of recommendations on what New York sodas to try, and which ones you should at least know of. Here's that list: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler