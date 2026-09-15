Check Your Pantry: Applesauce Recalled

If you have applesauce sitting in the pantry, you might want to take a quick look at the label before opening it.

Wakefern Food Corp. is recalling certain containers of Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce after testing found levels of patulin above the food safety limit.

READ MORE: Your Garden Won't Like This - First Frost Is Coming in New York

READ MORE: Bad News for Sherrill Shoppers - Another Grand Union Is Closing in New York

Patulin is a substance that can be produced by mold growing on damaged or bruised apples.

Because the levels found in this particular product are higher than what's considered acceptable, customers are being told not to eat it.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the Applesauce You Need to Check

The recall involves 23-ounce plastic jars of Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with UPC code: 04119005677.

The best-by date on the recalled product is June 16, 2027.

The applesauce was sold at several stores, including ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market.

Shop Rite/Canva Shop Rite/Canva

No Other Products Are Part of the Recall

The good news is that this recall is limited to the specific applesauce. Wakefern says no other products at those stores are included.

There have also been no reports of illnesses or injuries connected to the recalled applesauce.

If you happen to have one of the recalled jars in your pantry, don't eat it. You can take it back to the store where you bought it for an immediate refund or replacement.