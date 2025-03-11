Who Personally Cooks The Best Chicken Riggies In Central New York?

Calling all amateur Central New York Chefs- A chicken riggies cook off is coming to Rome.

Henry P Smith Post 24 of Rome is hosting this cook off on Sunday March 30th at 3PM.

Do you have the best Riggies? Enter in the cook off. No fee for contestants. $7 for taste testers/judges. All contestants must message the page to enter."

Prizes Up For Grabs

Winners will receive the following prizes:

1st place: 20 strip steaks from Palmer foods and $100

2nd place: 10 strip steaks from Palmer foods and $50

3rd place: 5 strip steaks from Palmer foods and $25

Here Are The Rules

1) Contestant riggies are due to the legion by 2:30pm.

2) Judging will be done throughout the event and the winner will be announced at 6pm.

Funds will benefit the Rome Legion building fund from the recent tornado in 2023.

How To Enter

You must message their Facebook event page here to enter.

History Of Chicken Riggies

Utica's Chicken Riggies is a signature dish hailing from Utica, known for its hearty and flavorful combination of ingredients. It typically consists of rigatoni pasta served with a creamy tomato sauce infused with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and often hot cherry peppers for a spicy kick. The dish is named for the rigatoni pasta and chicken that form its base. The chicken is usually sautéed until tender and then combined with the sauce, allowing the flavors to meld together. Utica's Chicken Riggies is often enjoyed with a sprinkle of grated cheese on top and makes for a satisfying and comforting meal that embodies the culinary spirit of Upstate New York.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler