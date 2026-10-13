Whitesboro Grad Turns Breast Cancer Battle Into a Beauty Brand

A breast cancer diagnosis can change just about everything, but one Whitesboro High School graduate has turned her personal experience into something that could help other women.

Carly Guerra was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, after losing her grandmother to the disease. While going through her own journey, she started looking at something she knew well: skincare.

She Couldn't Find What She Was Looking For

Guerra had spent years working in the beauty industry, with experience at some of the biggest names in the business. But when she went searching for skincare products specifically designed for the breast area, she was surprised by what she found or what she didn't find.

There were plenty of products promising to lift, firm, and enhance breasts, but she couldn't find what she wanted: skincare developed specifically for that delicate area.

So she decided to do something about it.

Guerra created SAVOIR, a beauty brand focused on making breast care part of a woman's regular skincare routine. The idea is to give the breast area the same attention people already give their faces and the rest of their bodies.

From Personal Experience to a Bigger Mission

SAVOIR offers products designed specifically for the breast area, including a Beauty Breast Serum. The brand also encourages women to make regular self-examinations part of their daily routine.

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And this isn't just about beauty products. Guerra wants to help make breast care a more normal part of everyday conversations, while encouraging women to be more familiar with their bodies.

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You Can Find SAVOIR at Ulta Beauty

Guerra's brand is on Ulta Beauty shelves, making it easier for women to find the products.

There's also a charitable component. For every Breast Wishes set purchased, $5 goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

It's an inspiring example of someone turning a difficult personal experience into something meaningful, while helping keep breast care and breast cancer awareness in the conversation.