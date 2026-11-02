Whitesboro Football Pulls Off Last-Second Touchdown That Has ESPN's Attention

Three-point-six seconds. That's all the time Whitesboro had left on the clock. What happened next is the kind of football moment you replay over and over because it's almost impossible to believe.

With one final play left, senior quarterback Frank Zupancic launched the ball downfield. Connor McDonald got a hand on it, tipping the ball into the air. Landon Pearsall came down with the catch, but the play wasn't over. He flipped it back to McDonald, who took it the rest of the way into the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN! And the clock hit zero!

3.6 Seconds That Changed Everything

Talk about leaving it all on the field!

Some of the opposing players appeared to think the game was already over. One can actually be seen throwing his arms up in celebration and running off the field before the play was finished, leaving an opening that Whitesboro would take full advantage of.

It's a tough reminder that in football, you play until that final whistle.

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There was no giving up, no walking away, and no assuming the game is done. These players kept going, kept fighting, and somehow made a play that will be remembered for a long time.

Eric Rothdiener Jr./Facebook Eric Rothdiener Jr./Facebook

ESPN's SportsCenter Takes Notice

When a high school football team pulls off a finish like that, word travels fast.

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The incredible last-second touchdown even caught the attention of ESPN's SportsCenter, giving Whitesboro football a moment in the national spotlight.

A Moment in History

You couldn't have scripted a more exciting finish. Three-point-six seconds, one final shot, and a touchdown with absolutely no time left on the clock.

For the players, coaches, families, and everyone cheering on the team, this is one of those moments that makes all those hours of practice, hard work, and dedication worth it.

And for anyone who hasn't seen it yet, do yourself a favor and watch it. The only thing that makes it better is the announcer who's calling the play.

Heading to Auburn

Whitesboro will now move on to play number-one seed Auburn on the road Friday November 6.

Good luck boys! We're all rooting for you.