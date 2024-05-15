3 Generation Family Business in New York Out of Business After Nearly 80 Years

A three-generation family business is no more after nearly 80 years of serving Central New York. And the rising cost of well, basically everything is to blame.

The high cost of living is costing businesses, forcing companies to close their doors. It's not just locally either. National chains are affected too.

Red Lobster Closed Restaurants

Red Lobster was the latest national company to announce several closings. Nearly 90 restaurants abruptly closed earlier this week, 10 in New York. Luckily none of the locations in Central New York were affected. Not yet anyway.

Red Lobster closes 10 restaurants in New York

Freihofer's Bakery Closes

New York lost a piece of history when Freihofer's, a popular bakery that began 140 years ago abruptly closed several locations across the state, including the one in Verona.

The outlet stores in Syracuse, Rome, Albany, Schenectady, Vestal, Queensbury, Geneva, and Nelliston also closed.



Wheelock Rides Out of Business

Now it's Wheelock Rides, a midway company out of the Syracuse area, that's out of business.

The family started in the carnival business back in 1946, providing amusement rides, games, and food for events all across Central New York. But they aren't amused with the cost of operations. They say it's gotten too high for them to continue operating, according to LocalSYR.

Wheelock Rides out of business

Fairs & Festivals Scrambling

The company closure has caused some issue at fair and festivals throughout Central New York that are now scrambling to find a replacement.

The Rome Catholic School Festival had to go without any carnival rides this year when the vendor canceled.

The Madison County Fair is working to find another midway company to fill the void left by Wheelock Rides.