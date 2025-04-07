Wet Snow And Heavy Winds Predicted For Upstate New York

Wet snow and heavy wind gusts are in the forecast for Upstate New York. Welcome to Spring and April.

National Weather Service Albany NY has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the following counties across New York: Herkimer (Northern & Southern), Hamilton, Fulton (Northern & Southern), Montgomery, Saratoga (Northern & Southern), Warren (Northern & Southeast), Washington (Northern & Southern), Schoharie, Schenectady (Western & Eastern), Albany (Western & Eastern), Rensselaer (Western & Eastern), Greene (Western & Eastern), Columbia (Western & Eastern), Ulster (Western & Eastern), and Dutchess (Western & Eastern):

DAY TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

A strong cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning will likely lead to additional light snow accumulations that may result slippery travel for the Tuesday morning commute, especially across higher elevations.

STRONG WINDS TO DEAL WITH

Strong gusty northwest winds on Tuesday reach 30 to 45mph. If confidence in wind gusts exceeding 46mph increases, a wind advisory may be needed, mainly for the Mohawk Valley, Capital District into western Massachusetts.

WEATHER FOR THE MOHAWK VALLEY

Here's a look at our forecast for Monday through the week for the Mohawk Valley:

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

