Heads up, Westmoreland residents: your town board is asking everyone in the Westmoreland Water District to be mindful of their water usage.

Why Westmoreland Residents Should Conserve Water

With little rain expected in the coming days, they’re putting out a friendly reminder to conserve whenever possible. The news came straight from the Town of Westmoreland’s official Facebook page, where the board reassured residents that the district’s two wells are “okay at this point.” That’s good news, but the Daily Sentinel reports officials want to make sure it stays that way.

“With no substantial rain in the near future, we ask that the residents conserve their water usage, we need to be careful and save where we can.”

So, what does that mean for you? The biggest change is skipping the sprinklers on these hot summer days. Town officials are asking residents to hold off on watering lawns and gardens until the weather pattern shifts and the area sees more precipitation. It’s a small step that can make a big difference when it comes to keeping local water resources steady.

Weather Forecast and Rain Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, Some rain is forecast for Sunday, but it won’t fully ease the situation. Beyond that, no additional rain is expected until Tuesday, August 19th, so it’s a good idea to plan accordingly. Every gallon saved now can help prevent issues later, especially during periods of low rainfall.

READ MORE: Go Outside: New York Launches 2025 State Parks Wellness Challenge

Water conservation might not be the most exciting summer activity, but the board is keeping it simple: small changes, like limiting sprinkler use and being mindful of household water, can go a long way. And the more residents participate, the easier it is to maintain a healthy water supply for everyone in the district.

These Central New York Splash Pads Are Just the Cure For a Heat Wave! Splash pads are a bit of a new phenomena. Not really a pool, and yet the kiddies can surely get plenty wet at them. Here is a short list of some favorite splash pads to be fund in the Central New York area. From Oswego to the north and down to Corning, these might be just the places for you to head when the temperature starts climbing. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Splash Into 7 New York State Water Parks This Summer What an easy way to beat the heat! You have to see what New York families are saying about their favorite water parks on Google Reviews. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh