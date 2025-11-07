For the first time in Westmoreland Pop Warner history, the Pee Wee Cheer Squad has earned a bid to compete at the 2025 Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer and Dance Championships.

This event is taking place December 6th–13th in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s a milestone moment for this team, and one that’s filling the entire community with pride. These athletes have spent countless hours practicing, perfecting routines, and supporting their teammates, all leading to this incredible opportunity to represent Westmoreland on the national stage. Their determination, teamwork, and spirit have already made them champions, but now they need help turning this dream into reality.

Supporting the Squad

Traveling to Nationals is an expensive journey. Between transportation, lodging, meals, and competition fees, the costs add up quickly. That’s why the team is reaching out to local businesses and community members for sponsorships and donations. Every bit of support goes directly toward helping these athletes compete in North Carolina.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Westmoreland Pop Warner has created multiple sponsorship levels to make it easy for anyone to contribute:

1) Diamond Sponsor – $5,000

Includes your business name or logo printed on the sleeve of the team’s travel shirts, social media shoutouts, and recognition at the team’s send-off event.

2) Platinum Sponsor – $1,000

Business name printed bold on the back of shirts, social media shoutouts, and recognition at the send-off event.

3) Gold Sponsor – $500

Business name printed italicized on the back of shirts, plus social media recognition.

4) Silver Sponsor – $250

Includes social media recognition.

Every donation helps the team get closer to Nationals. Anyone wishing to help can contact the team via Facebook or email Westmopw@gmail.com. The sponsorship deadline is November 24th, 2025, and all support is deeply appreciated.

About the Pop Warner National Championships

Westmoreland Pop Warner Football & Cheer Westmoreland Pop Warner Football & Cheer loading...

Each year, Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. hosts the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships, a massive event that draws teams from across the country. The Pop Warner Super Bowl features 88 football teams from eight regions competing in six age-based classifications, with each team guaranteed two games and a national title on the line.

Meanwhile, the National Cheer and Dance Championships welcome over 550 cheer and dance teams competing across multiple divisions, age groups, and performance categories. From Tiny Mites to Varsity, and from Show Cheer to Hip Hop, it’s a four-day celebration of athleticism, creativity, and spirit. You can learn more online here.

