Get ready for a night of laughter, games, and good old-fashioned family fun because the 2nd Annual Family Fun Night is coming to Westmoreland.

Event Details and Location

Hosted by Westmoreland Pop Warner, this event promises an evening packed with activities that will have everyone smiling from ear to ear. Mark your calendars for Friday, September 12th, from 5:30PM to 9:00PM at the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department. This isn’t just an event for kids, whether you’re five or ninety-five, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Games, Activities, and Prizes

So, what can families expect? For starters, there will be plenty of games and activities for all ages, designed to get everyone involved and having fun. Feeling competitive? Try your luck with the raffles and prizes or join in one of the many interactive games. Kids can also let their imaginations run wild with face painting, turning into everything from superheroes to colorful animals in just a few brush strokes.

Food Trucks and Snacks

Hungry? You won’t go home hungry. Food trucks will be on-site, including local favorites Motley Chew and Scott’s Tots, plus additional food available for purchase through Westmoreland Pop Warner. Whether it’s a quick snack or a full meal, you’ll find something to satisfy every appetite.

And what’s a party without music? DJ Kurt Johnson will be spinning tunes to keep the energy high and the dance floor lively. From classic hits to current favorites, there’s a beat for everyone, and no one will be able to resist moving to the music.

Family Safety and Admission Info

Families are encouraged to come together, share laughs, and create memories that will last a lifetime. At just $10 per family, this event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. Please remember that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, no unaccompanied minors will be allowed, to ensure everyone’s safety.

READ MORE: Central New York Kids Get Ready For The Boolermaker

Whether you’re looking for games, food, music, or just a chance to connect with your community, the Westmoreland Pop Warner Family Fun Night has it all. Don’t miss this chance to support Westmoreland Pop Warner Football and Cheer while enjoying a fun-filled evening that everyone in the family will remember.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi