WellNow Drops Popular Insurance Provider in New York Increasing Copays
The deadline between WellNow Urgent Care and Excellus Blue Cross and Blue Shield has come and gone. That means much higher copays if you head to urgent care.
WellNow Urgent Care Centers in New York State threatened to stop accepting insurance from Excellus on January 1, 2024, if the company didn't start paying fair rates for its care. The new year came with no new agreement and WellNow has made good on their word.
WellNow Urgent Care will no longer be able to accept Excellus Medicaid insurance.
Accepted WellNow Insurance
United Healthcare
MVP Health Care
Independent Health
Univera
Molina
Healthfirst – Medicaid
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York
Empire BlueCross Blue Shield
CDPHP
Fidelis
Excellus members will have to pay $165 for a walk-in, in addition to out-of-network fees for any additional services needed.
Excellus
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield officials say they've tried to negotiate with WellNow to keep them in the network without any success.
“WellNow declined our latest offer, which included an increase in reimbursement. WellNow will be removed from our provider network effective Jan. 1, 2024. While we are disappointed by their decision, we’re prepared to help our members find the care they need.”
Members can visit Excellusbsbc.com to learn about options for care, including information on primary care doctors, telehealth and urgent care.
Excellus Facts
The New York Department of Financial Services permitted Excellus to raise its premiums almost every year. WellNow claims that it has raked in the profits while failing to pay a fair rate to providers.
- Since 2017, Excellus’ profits have averaged around $130 million a year
- Since 2017, Excellus’ CEO salary has averaged more than $3 million annually
- Since 2017, New York has approved an average rate increase to Excellus’ patients of more than 8% per year
- Since 2017, the rate that Excellus pays WellNow for your care has stayed the same
WellNow Urgent Care
There are over 70 WellNow Urgent Care clinics in the Empire State, including 41 centers across Central New York.
