Wegmans Dethroned: Surprising New Supermarket Favorite Takes Top Spot

Move over Wegmans. There's a new favorite store in town.

The Rochester-based supermarket chain has been dethroned as the best in America. And you'll never guess by who.

Wegmans is beloved by not just shopped, but employees too. The chain has received numerous honors as one of the best places to shop and the top place to work.

This year Wegmans will have to settle for second best. The annual ranking of America's Best Retailers in Newsweek has another supermarket chain on top.

"More than 7,000 shoppers were surveyed for their opinions on retailers spanning 40 industry categories (such as apparel, electronics and supermarkets), resulting in a ranking that recognizes the 200 best places to make a purchase."

Photo provided by Wegmans Photo provided by Wegmans loading...

Best Places to Purchase

So where are the best places to make a purchase? It depends on what you're looking to buy.

Chocolate - Lindt

Convenience Stores - Buc-ee's

Discount Supermarkets - Trader Joe's

Perfume & Cosmetics - Bath & Body Works

Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores - Costco

The supermarket for shopping isn't Wegmans. The chain fell to #2, making room for Great Wall Supermarket, a modern Asian American supermarket chain founded in New York 2003. The first store opened in Queens. Today there are 20 stores across the East Coast.

Great Wall Supermarket best place to shop Google Maps loading...

You can see the 200 best places to make a purchase, whether it's clothing, jewelry, food, or healthy and beauty at Newsweek.com.

Get our free mobile app