Fall Foliage Season Is Officially Getting Started in New York

We’re not officially into fall for a few more days, but some of the trees in New York didn’t get the memo.

The first I LOVE NY fall foliage report of the year is out, and there’s already some color showing up across the state. So if you’ve been waiting for those first reds, oranges, and yellows to start popping, here we go.

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Some Areas Are Already Seeing Color

The Adirondacks are getting the biggest head start, with some areas reporting as much as 20% to 35% of the leaves already changing.

Old Forge is starting to show some yellow, gold, and orange, with a little red mixed in. Tupper Lake is also seeing plenty of color, with some areas already looking pretty fall-ish.

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Closer to home, Utica is starting to see some yellow, red, and orange, although less than 20% of the leaves have changed so far. Cazenovia is around 5%, while Syracuse is at 5% or less.

READ MORE: One of the Nation’s Top 10 Spots for Fall Foliage Is in NY

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Credit - Yoav Hornung/Unsplash Credit - Yoav Hornung/Unsplash

Peak Foliage Is Still Ahead

The really good stuff is still coming.

The biggest changes this weekend are expected in parts of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and Central New York.

The foliage report is updated every Wednesday throughout the season, so you can keep an eye on where the best color is showing up.

You can check out the latest map and see how much the leaves have changed across New York at I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Report.