We finally know what's moving into Dippin Donuts in New Hartford.

The property on Seneca Turnpike was put up for sale in June of 2023 for $1.2 million. In March of 2024 it was announced a Sonic Drive-In would be coming.

A few months later the National chain pulled out of the deal over "too many difficulties in making the restaurant come to fruition." And the property was put back on the market for the same price.

New Restaurant Moving In

It looks like a new owner has been found to take over the former Dippin Donuts site.

Fresco Fish Market is moving from their current location inside the New Hartford Shopping Center to the new one at 8483 Seneca Turnpike.

Fresco Fish Moving

Fresco Fish opened in the shopping center almost four years ago, offering a wide selection of fresh fish and seafood, from raw to cooked.

Their new location on Seneca Turnpike will allow the owners to expand.

There are plans to have a drive-thru with meals cooked fresh to order, a new outdoor patio, and an oyster and clam bar.

There's no word on when Fresco Fish will make the move down the road in New Hartford. But we'll keep you posted.

