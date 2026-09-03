Another Tornado Confirmed in New York

Apparently Mother Nature isn't quite finished with New York yet.

Another tornado has been confirmed in the Empire State, this time in the Waterloo area of Seneca County, after a powerful line of storms rolled through Central New York on Wednesday, September 2.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton sent a survey team to the Waterloo area Thursday to take a closer look at the damage left behind. Meteorologists say they have found evidence of both a tornado and strong straight-line winds.

Now comes the work of figuring out just how strong the tornado was and exactly where it traveled.

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17 Tornadoes in New York in 2026

The Waterloo tornado brings the preliminary statewide total to 17 confirmed tornadoes in 2026.

READ MORE: Heartfelt Chalk Tribute in Clinton for Twins Lost in Tornado

March 31: Machias, Cattaraugus County — EF-1

Machias, Cattaraugus County — EF-1 April 15: Farmersville, Cattaraugus County — EF-0

Farmersville, Cattaraugus County — EF-0 April 15: Machias, Cattaraugus County — EF-0

Machias, Cattaraugus County — EF-0 May 29: Hammond, St. Lawrence County — EF-0

Hammond, St. Lawrence County — EF-0 June 18: Cortland, Cortland County — EF-0

Cortland, Cortland County — EF-0 June 18: Rock Stream, Yates County — EF-1

Rock Stream, Yates County — EF-1 June 30: Croghan, Lewis County — EF-1

Croghan, Lewis County — EF-1 June 30: Pittsfield, Otsego County — EF-1

Pittsfield, Otsego County — EF-1 July 18: Sanford to Hancock, Broome/Delaware counties — EF-1

Sanford to Hancock, Broome/Delaware counties — EF-1 July 21: Greene area, Chenango County — EF-1

Greene area, Chenango County — EF-1 July 21: Second Greene/Coventry area tornado, Chenango County — EF-1

Second Greene/Coventry area tornado, Chenango County — EF-1 July 21: Purchase, Westchester County — EF-0

Purchase, Westchester County — EF-0 July 29: South Brookfield, Madison County — EF-0

South Brookfield, Madison County — EF-0 August 20: Atlantic Beach, Nassau County — EF-1

Atlantic Beach, Nassau County — EF-1 August 27: Gansevoort/Ruggles Road, Saratoga County — EF-0

Gansevoort/Ruggles Road, Saratoga County — EF-0 August 27: Wilton/Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County — EF-1

Wilton/Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County — EF-1 September 2: Waterloo, Seneca County — Rating pending

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Waiting on the Waterloo Rating

For now, we know a tornado touched down in the Waterloo area. What we don't know yet is how powerful it was or how far it stayed on the ground.

Those answers should come once the National Weather Service finishes going through the damage and releases its final report.