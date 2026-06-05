Water Safari Turns 70 With a Brand-New Ride and a Chance to Be First in Line

For generations of Central New Yorkers, summer hasn't officially started until a trip to Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

This year, the beloved Old Forge attraction is celebrating a major milestone as it kicks off its 70th anniversary season with a brand-new ride and a special giveaway for guests.

Water Safari will officially open for the season on Wednesday, June 10, marking seven decades of family memories, water slides, amusement rides, and summer traditions in the Adirondacks.

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Meet Paul Bunyan's Log Haul

The biggest addition for 2026 is Paul Bunyan's Log Haul, a new family-friendly spinning roller coaster that debuts on opening day.

The coaster is inspired by the legendary lumberjack and features cars that rotate and spin independently as riders travel around a figure-eight track. Because the cars spin differently throughout the ride, no two experiences are the same.

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Paul Bunyan Tribute With Babe the Blue Ox

The ride's theme is especially fitting for Water Safari. Its name pays tribute to the park's iconic 19-foot-tall Paul Bunyan statue, which has greeted visitors since 1956.

Riders will also spot Paul's famous companion, Babe the Blue Ox, incorporated into the attraction.

READ MORE: Water Safari Season Passes Work at 6 New Parks

"The debut of Paul Bunyan's Log Haul as part of our exciting 70th anniversary means a great deal to all of us at Water Safari," said Katie Wojdyla, Vice President of Marketing. "This milestone is a testament to the generations of families who have made Water Safari a summer tradition."

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Want to Be the First to Ride?

To celebrate both the park's opening and the launch of the new coaster, Water Safari is holding a "Be the First to Ride" giveaway.

ENTER: Be First to Ride

Eight winners will receive early access to the park on June 10, complimentary admission for the day, and the opportunity to ride Paul Bunyan's Log Haul before it opens to the public.

Winners will be announced on June 8.

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A Summer Tradition Continues

While the new coaster will get plenty of attention, guests can still enjoy everything that has made Water Safari a summer destination for decades.

The park features more than 50 rides and attractions, including 33 heated water rides, classic amusement rides, live entertainment, and family activities.

After 70 years, Water Safari remains a summertime tradition for families across New York, and this season's new coaster gives visitors one more reason to make the trip to Old Forge.