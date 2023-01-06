WATCH: Utica Musician Wins Battle of Instant Songwriters on Jimmy Fallon

A Central New York musician is getting national attention after performing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallen.

Darryl Rhan is from Utica. Surprisingly, Fallon has not only heard of it, but he's also a big fan. "Oh my gosh. I love Utica."

Rhan took part in Battle of the Instant Songwriters, a segment where two people in the Tonight Show audience are given a fake song title and an hour. They have to write an original song and perform it on the show.

Credit - Tonight Show via YouTube Credit - Tonight Show via YouTube loading...

2023 Go to the Gym For Me

The title Rhan had to work with was 2023 Go to the Gym For Me. And this is what he came up with....

Woke up New Year's Day

Looked down at my phone

At all the pretty people

Getting ripped and getting toned

I was filled with inspiration

Then I turned on my TV

It's 2023

Go to the gym for me

The membership's expensive

Plus its way too far to walk

And picking up my clothes

Technically counts as a squat

But I think it's amazing

That you're doing pilates

It's 2023

Go to the gym for me

Why would I get on a treadmill

When I could simply sit still

Just breathing in the steam of mac & cheese

Maybe I will do a crunch in '24

But it's 2023

So go to the gym for me

Credit - Tonight Show via YouTube Credit - Tonight Show via YouTube loading...

Rhan Wins

The crowd overwhelmingly chose Darryl as the Battle of the Instant Songwriters winner. He was presented with an I Love Music sweatshirt and a Tonight Show notebook to write more winning songs that included a $1,000 check.

Rahn called the moment "truly insane."

You can watch Rhan's winning performance in the video at the top of the page.

Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY Saturday Night Live may be "live from New York" every week, but that doesn't mean the show is always kind to those who live in New York, and these are seven times they attacked Upstate New York.

Click the red title of each photo in order to watch the full sketch on YouTube.