Get ready, country fans! One of the hottest new stars in country music is coming to Turning Stone Event Center, and this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Warren Zeiders is bringing his World Tour 2026 and special guest Kolby Cooper to Central New York on Saturday, March 28.

At just 26, the Pennsylvania native has already made huge waves in the music world. With over 3.6 billion global streams, 2 billion TikTok views, and nearly 8 million monthly Spotify listeners, he’s quickly becoming a household name.

In 2024 alone, he scored his first No. 1 single with Pretty Little Poison, won a CMT Award for Breakthrough Male Music Video of the Year, and earned two People’s Choice Country nominations.

Ticket Sales & VIP Experience

Tickets go on sale in stages:

Artist Presale : Tues, Nov. 11 at 10 AM – Fri, Nov. 14 at 9 AM

: Tues, Nov. 11 at 10 AM – Fri, Nov. 14 at 9 AM TS Rewards Presale : Wed, Nov. 12 at 10 AM

: Wed, Nov. 12 at 10 AM Public On Sale: Fri, Nov. 14 at 10 AM

If you want to take the experience up a notch, check out the Premium Pit Ticket or VIP Experience. VIP perks include early entry, a pre-show Q&A with Warren Zeiders, exclusive merch like a signed poster and commemorative bag, dedicated concession access, and first entry to the venue. These tickets are limited, so planning is key.

TS Rewards members get early access — just have your card ready to join the online queue. And a quick tip: Ticketmaster is the only official ticket provider, so beware of third-party sites.

If you’ve been waiting to see one of country’s brightest rising stars, mark your calendar. Warren Zeiders is bringing the energy, the hits, and an unforgettable night of music to Turning Stone next March.