Wanna Drive Faster? Speed Limit May Increase in New York State

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The speed limit may be going up in New York state.

There's a bill sponsored by Senator Thomas F. O'Mara that would increase how fast we can drive on certain roads and highways. The maximum speed limit would go from 65 mph to 70 mph.

The majority of States across our Country have State speed limits that exceed 65 MPH. New York has failed to keep up with the rest of the County by not adopting a more efficient speed limit. This bill would correct this inefficacy by allowing for a 70 MPH speed limit where appropriate.

The bill is currently in the Senate Transportation Committee. If passed the faster speed limit would go into effect immediately.

New York is among 8 states with a 65 mph speed limit.

States with 70 MPH Speed Limits

There are a number of states throughout the country with 70mph speed limits according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

75 MPH States

There are more than a dozen states with speed limits of 75 mph.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming

80 MPH Speed Limits

A handful of states even have speed limits as high as 80 mph.

Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah.

Speed Limit 80, eighty, miles per hour. MPH sign in Nevada or Utah. gchapel/Think Stock loading...

85 in Texas

Then there's Texas where you can drive up to 85 mph depending on the road you're traveling on.

You'll Most Likely Get Pulled Over HERE In Central New York For Speeding