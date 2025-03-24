Walmart New York Locations Makes Major Checkout Change

Walmart locations across New York State have made some major changes to their checkout. Does this affect you?

Centre Daily Times reports that Walmart announced on Monday, March 17th 2025, that it will change its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) partner at checkout.

Since 2019, Walmart had been working with Affirm, which allowed customers to pay for their purchases in installments -- a tempting offer, particularly if someone is making a large purchase, like a new television or furniture. Walmart represented about 2% of Affirm’s adjusted operating income."

Walmart is replacing its BNPL partner with Klarna, a Swedish brand. The rollout will begin over the next several weeks and is expected to be fully integrated into Walmart’s checkout system by the 2025 holiday season:

Klarna will provide Walmart customers with BNPL assistance for between three and 36 months. “This is a game changer,” Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said of the decision. “We look forward to helping redefine checkout at the world’s largest retailer - both online and in stores.”"

Another change outside of the checkout process Walmart has been making is improvements to the quality of its in-store shopping experience.

“In the next five years, Walmart is planning to build or convert more than 150 stores, while simultaneously continuing our program to remodel existing stores. These efforts represent millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue, which benefit their respective communities. And they’ll help us reach and serve even more customers,” Walmart CEO John Furner said of the change.

Does this change affect you at the register? Let us know on our station app.

