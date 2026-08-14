50 Miles, One Mission: Fighting Cancer One Step at a Time

Most of us complain when we have to walk from the far end of a parking lot into a store.

Meanwhile, one Central New York man is preparing to walk 50 miles.

Not for a medal. Not for a personal record. And definitely not because it sounds like a fun way to spend three days.

He's doing it for something much bigger.

Miles for the Cause

For the third straight year, Utica native Cody Cookinham is lacing up his shoes for "Miles for the Cause," a 50-mile walk to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

His inspiration started close to home.

His grandfather has been battling colon cancer for the last three years, and watching him go through surgery and chemotherapy changed everything.

"My initial inspiration is my grandfather," Cody said.

But somewhere along the way, his mission grew.

"Over time, I realized how many people in my life have been affected by cancer. So I actually do the walk for everyone who has or had the nasty disease."

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash red and black no smoking sign

Why Old Forge?

Cody grew up in Utica, but anyone who knows him knows he has a special connection to the Adirondacks.

That's why he begins the journey in Old Forge.

"I spent a lot of time in the Adirondacks. I start in Old Forge because that's one of my favorite places to be."

The route is split into three days:

Day 1: Enchanted Forest to the White Lake Inn in Woodgate

Enchanted Forest to the White Lake Inn in Woodgate Day 2: White Lake Inn to Stingers in Remsen

White Lake Inn to Stingers in Remsen Day 3: Stingers to Applebee's in North Utica

In total, it's 50 miles, and most of the walk takes place along Routes 28 and 12.

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What's Inside a 50-Mile Backpack?

You might expect someone walking 50 miles to be carrying a giant hiking pack filled with survival gear.

Not Cody.

He keeps things pretty simple.

A gallon and a half of water

Liquid IV packets

Snacks

Dude Wipes

An extra set of clothes

Four pairs of socks

Rain gear

A first-aid kit focused on blisters and sprains

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And because the route changed from his original plans, he's not camping along the way.

Instead, family members pick him up at the end of each day and drop him back off the following morning.

And honestly? He says being able to shower each night is a huge help.

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When the Pain Sets In, He Thinks About Cancer Patients

Let's be honest. Walking 50 miles isn't easy.

There are sore muscles, blisters, exhaustion, and probably a few moments where turning around sounds like a pretty good idea.

So how does he keep going?

He focuses on the finish line.

"I tell myself that the pain I'm feeling is nothing compared to the pain cancer patients and survivors have to endure."

That's a pretty powerful perspective.

You Can Join Him Along the Way

One of the best things about Miles for the Cause is that you don't have to commit to all 50 miles to be part of it.

In fact, people are encouraged to join for part of the journey.

This year, Cody's friend, JJ Haney, will be walking the entire 50 miles with him, and several others are expected to join for shorter stretches.

Even if you can't walk, there are still plenty of ways to show support.

Drive by and honk.

Drop off a coffee.

Donate.

Show up at the end of one of the daily stops.

According to Cody, they're all morale boosters.

If you'd like to follow his journey, join the walk, or donate to the fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society, you can find him on Facebook.

"I appreciate everyone helping and making this happen so we can raise awareness and money for the cause."

Fifty miles is a long walk.

But if Cody has anything to say about it, nobody fighting cancer has to walk alone.