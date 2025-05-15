It's been a rough week for pharmacy chains. First, Rite Aid announced closings after filing for bankruptcy. Now, it's Walgreens.

The national chain plans to close 54 stores in 17 states between now and late June.

Walgreens has been one of the biggest players in the pharmacy world, but like many national retailers, it’s had a tough time keeping up with consumer habits and competition changes.

A private equity firm bought the struggling company for billions of dollars and announced plans to close 1,200 stores over the next two years. They just didn't announce when and where.

April Closings

There are more than 450 Walgreen stores in the Empire State, the fifth-most in the country. 6 closed up shop earlier this year.

1365 W Genesee St, Chittenango, NY

50 N Main St, Ellenville, NY

153 Main St, Owego, NY

792 W Main St, Rochester, NY

5651 Whiskey Hill Rd, Wolcott, NY

77 7th Ave, New York, NY

Now 4 more are set to shut down over the next few months in New York State.

Latest New York Walgreens Closing

Genesee Street - Syracuse (June 26)

5th Avenue - Brooklyn (May 21)

Fitzgerald Drive - Middletown (May 21)

Lexington Avenue - New York City (June 24)

Prescription Changes

Walgreens customers with prescriptions can have them transferred to another store in the area.

"Our care for you goes beyond any one address."

Learn more on changing pharmacies at Walgreens.com.

Check out the full list of the latest round of closures.

