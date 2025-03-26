Closing Time: Another Major Chain Shutting Stores Across New York

Business and restaurant closures continue to rise across New York and the nation. Another national chain with over 450 locations in the Empire State is set to shut down five this year.

Party City, Macy's, Joann Fabrics, Game Stop, Big Lots, and Forever 21 are just a few of the National chains that have announced closures or bankruptcy over the last several months.

Walgreens Closing Stores

For a long time, Walgreens has been one of the biggest players in the pharmacy world, but like many retailers, it’s had a tough time keeping up with the changes in consumer habits and competition.

In recent years, the company has faced challenges such as a decline in prescription sales and the increasing popularity of online shopping.

Walgreens has been trying to stay competitive by trimming down on less profitable locations and rethinking its overall strategy. But things didn't turn around as quickly as hoped.

Walgreens Goes Private

A private equity firm bought the struggling company for billions of dollars and announced plans to close 1,200 stores over the next two years. 500 locations will shut down this year.

There are 457 Walgreen stores in the Empire State, the fifth-most in the country. 5 locations are on the chopping block in New York in 2025.

New York Walgreens Closing

50 N Main St, Ellenville, NY

153 Main St, Owego, NY

792 W Main St, Rochester, NY

5651 Whiskey Hill Rd, Wolcott, NY

77 7th Ave, New York, NY

See the full list of Walgreens closing this year across the country.

