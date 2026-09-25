New York State fans of NBC's The Voice. have a contestant to cheer for this season. Season 30 of the singing competition show will feature a 23-year-old from Albany.

Lexi Stephens performed Sienna Spiro's "Die On This Hill" during The Voice Blind Auditions this week. And she didn't just get one chair turn; she got all four.

A Stunning Blind Audition

Lexi Stephens made a massive impression during the Season 30 blind auditions on NBC's The Voice.



Performing a powerful rendition of Sienna Spiro's "Die on This Hill," Stephens commanded the stage with incredible vocal control and an emotional delivery.

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Her stellar performance instantly prompted a rare four-chair turn from coaches veteran Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson along with newcomers Riley Green, and Queen Latifah.

High Praise From Coaches

The coaching panel did not hold back with their compliments after hearing her voice. Adam Levine called her performance "by far" the best of the round and boldly predicted, "I think you're going to win The Voice".

Riley Green dubbed her the most talented person to cross the stage, while Queen Latifah praised the moment as "masterful".

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Although Stephens initially leaned toward choosing Kelly Clarkson, she ultimately shocked viewers by locking in with Team Adam.

A Rising Star's Journey

Music is already a deeply established path for the New York City-based performer. Stephens is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where she studied musical theater.

She is no stranger to major television competitions, having previously earned a golden ticket on American Idol, and she has already started landing professional regional theater roles.

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With a massive four-chair start, all eyes are on Stephens as she heads further into the competition.