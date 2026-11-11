Communities across New York State are taking a moment this Veterans Day to reflect on the service and sacrifices of local military personnel. The Mohawk Valley and Central New York regions are home to deep-rooted communities supporting our local veterans.

Beyond the parades and ceremonies, a rich piece of regional history quietly sits inside neighborhood Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. These VFW Posts carry a surprisingly structured story told entirely through their charter numbers.

Do you know the reason for the numbers?

What Do The Numbers Stand For

In the VFW system, post numbers are assigned sequentially based on when a chapter is officially chartered. Lower numbers mark the oldest posts in existence.

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National charters began at Post 1 in 1899, expanding quickly into New York State during the early 20th century.

Downstate

Downstate holds early three-digit posts like VFW Post 107 in Brooklyn.

Argonne-Marine Park Post is one of the single lowest-numbered active VFW charters anywhere in New York State, dating back to the earliest decades of the national organization.

Northern New York

Northern New York claims Post 125 in Plattsburgh. The Edward & Moses Wells Post is located in Clinton County along Lake Champlain.

Central New York

Here in Central New York, Post 347 in Syracuse stands as one of the region's earliest chapters located on West Belden Ave in Syracuse.

And Herkimer County is home to VFW Post 502.

Located along Acme Road in Ilion, Post 502 holds the lowest active charter number in the Mohawk Valley region.

Chartered in the 1930s, Post 502 emerged alongside a thriving manufacturing workforce at regional defense hubs like Remington Arms.

Decades later, posts like John A. LaPolla VFW Post 8728 in Schuyler were chartered during the late 1960s, mirroring the post-WWII and Vietnam-era suburban shift outward from city centers.

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The earliest chartered post in Madison County is VFW Post 600 in Canastota.

But there are many early VFW Posts statewide.

VFW Post 120 (Garden City Park, NY): Located on Long Island, representing another early 20th-century charter.

VFW Post 123 (Ridgewood / Queens, NY): Chartered in Queens as part of the early post-WWI wave.

VFW Post 528 (Harlem / New York, NY): Dorrence Brooks Post, named after African American WWI hero Dorrence Brooks, this historic Harlem post was the first VFW post in the nation named after an African American service member.

Preserving Local Legacy

These posts serve as living museums, housing decades of local military memorabilia, family ledgers, and town history.

Today, local veterans’ halls focus heavily on connecting older generations with younger Post-9/11 veterans, ensuring these vital social and support centers remain active for decades to come.

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Watching local posts in action highlights how these halls bring veterans together across generations.